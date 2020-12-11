Morocco, Israel normalisation is 'betrayal' of Palestine - Iranian official

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

DUBAI (Reuters) - Morocco’s normalisation of relations with Israel is a betrayal and a stab in the back of Palestine, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to Iran’s parliamentary speaker, said on Friday.

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalise relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.