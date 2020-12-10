Israeli minister calls Morocco normalisation announcement "historic and joyous"

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israeli cabinet minister Rafael Peretz described Thursday’s announcement of a U.S.-brokered normalisation deal with Morocco as “historic and joyous”, in a first response from Israel.

“My parents, who immigrated from Morocco and left their entire lives behind, always spoke of peace and about good relations with the Arab neighbours in Morocco,” he tweeted.

“The time has come for us to do so, too.” (Writing by Dan Williams)