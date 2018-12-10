UPDATE 1-Danish services firm ISS to slim down, focus on key clients

(Adds detail, analyst comment)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Danish support services company ISS plans to raise up to 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($381 million) from selling businesses over the next two years as it seeks to focus on its biggest clients and boost revenue growth.

The company said on Monday it would invest the proceeds in areas such as workplace, technical and catering services and return around 25 percent to shareholders via a share buy back or a special dividend.

The move will significantly simplify its business, reducing customers by 50 percent and staff by 20 percent, ISS said, adding it expected to increase annual underlying revenue growth to 4-6 percent from 2019.

The company said previously it expected underlying revenue growth of 1.5-3.5 percent this year, after 2.4 percent in 2017.

“This acceleration of our strategy will improve our offering for Key Account customers and deliver a stronger and more consistent financial performance for our shareholders,” Chief Executive Jeff Gravenhorst said in a statement.

ISS said its key accounts contributed 56 percent of revenues in the first nine months of 2018.

The move comes as indebted British support services company Interserve battles to secure a rescue deal with its creditors.

ISS said it expected to raise 2.0-2.5 billion crowns from selling businesses in 13 countries. Those businesses accounted for 12 percent of its revenues last year.

“A bigger focus on the largest and most profitable customers and an organic growth target of 4-6 percent should be able to reassure investors” Per Hansen, analyst at Nordnet, said.

ISS said it expected free cash flow of around 3 billion crowns in constant currency by 2021 and committed to paying a dividend in 2019-2020 at least equal to the 7.70 crowns per share it paid this year.

Its shares were down 1 percent in early trading.