Danish services company ISS hit by malware attack

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Danish services company ISS said on Wednesday it had been the target of a malware attack but that there were no indication that any customer data had been compromised.

ISS, which offers a wide range of services including cleaning and catering to more than 200,000 customers, said some services had already been restored while it was working to gradually restore all its IT systems.

Its shares traded down around 3.5% shortly after the announcement.

It said it would update on timeline and potential financial impact at a later point. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)