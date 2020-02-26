Hot Stocks
ISS shares hit record low after disappointing Q4, lower 2020 forecasts

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in services provider ISS fell to a record low on Wednesday, after the company reported fourth-quarter results below expectations and lowered its forecasts for 2020 to reflect the impact of a malware attack and the coronavirus.

The company now expects operating margin above 4.5% this year, compared with around 5% previously.

ISS shares were trading 14% lower at 129.45 Danish crowns each by 0918 GMT. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

