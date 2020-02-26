UPDATE 1-ISS shares tumble on outlook despite virus boost to some services

(Adds detail)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Services provider ISS warned on its 2020 profit on Wednesday, sending its shares to a record low despite saying the coronavirus outbreak had increased demand for face masks and other services.

ISS employs 471,000 staff and delivers services such as cleaning and catering to more than 200,000 clients in 63 countries.

It now expects an operating margin of more than 4.5% this year versus guidance of around 5% announced in November, ISS said in a statement.

Shares in ISS, whose clients include Deutsche Telekom and Hong Kong Airport, were down 13% at 130.30 Danish crowns by 0943 GMT.

“Some customers in Asia have shut down their sites, but others are asking for more services,” CEO Jeff Gravenhorst told Reuters in an interview.

“The whole world is asking for face masks right now,” he said. Demand for sanitizer hand gel and services such as cleaning in hospitals and maintenance of air conditioning systems, have also spiked, he said.

However, considering the overall slowdown in business activity in Asia, Gravenhorst said he expects the coronavirus to hurt revenue in Asia slightly in the beginning of the year.

“We still have the same view on improvement of our operating margin as we did in November. But there is now greater uncertainty about execution in the first months of 2020, and this is reflected in out guidance for the full year,” he said.

