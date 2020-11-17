Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Deutsche Boerse to buy corporate governance adviser ISS

By Reuters Staff

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it would acquire a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) in a deal that values the corporate governance adviser at $2.3 billion.

Deutsche Boerse will acquire a share of approximately 80% while current management and Genstar Capital will retain a stake of 20% in the business, the parties to the deal said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Chris Reese)

