Deutsche Boerse to buy corporate governance adviser ISS

FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Tuesday it would acquire a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) in a deal that values the corporate governance adviser at $2.3 billion.

Deutsche Boerse will acquire a stake of about 80% in ISS while the adviser’s current management and Genstar Capital will retain a stake of 20% in the business, the parties to the deal said in a statement.

The stock exchange operator will take on an additional 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in debt to help fund the agreed deal, which it expects to close in the first half of 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.

The transaction was announced amid active deal making by stock exchanges as they seek to leverage their electronic trading platforms with analytics, in a redrawing of the market landscape that has also drawn the attention of regulators.

Deutsche Boerse said the deal positioned it as a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data and analytics that support ethical investment strategies.

“Together, ISS and Deutsche Boerse have complementary ingredients to become one of the globally leading ESG players of the future,” Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said in a statement.

ISS will remain autonomous within the group to ensure the independence of its data and research and ISS Chief Executive Gary Retelny will keep his job.

($1 = 0.8430 euros)