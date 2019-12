TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors plans to tie up with Sweden’s Volvo AB, cooperating on next-generation technologies including electrification and autonomous driving, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Isuzu said it would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT Wednesday in Tokyo on an “alliance” but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)