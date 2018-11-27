Italian Exhibition Group sets price range for Milan debut

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Trade fair organiser Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) has set a price range for a planned stock market flotation in Milan at between 3.70 euro and 4.20 euro per share, IEG said on Tuesday.

The price range corresponds to a “post-money equity value” of the company - which includes outside investments - at between 128.3 million euros and 145.6 million euros ($145-$164 million), IEG said.

The offer starts on November 28 and will run until December 4, with the first day of trading expected on December 6.

IEG plans to use the proceeds from the offering for the development of its organized events business, among others, it said.