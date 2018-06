MILAN/LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Bain Capital has won an auction to buy Italian chemicals maker Italmatch, three sources said on Wednesday.

The private equity firm will pay buyout group Ardian around 700 million euros ($811 million) for the company, two of the sources said. Ardian had acquired Italmatch Chemicals in 2014 for 220 million euros, according to media reports. ($1 = 0.8628 euros) (Reporting by Massimo gaia, Pamela Barbaglia and Arno Scuetze Writing by Stephen Jewkes)