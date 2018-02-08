FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Italo CEO, chairman to remain for few months to manage shift to new owner - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italo CEO Flavio Cattaneo and Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo will remain in their posts for a few months to manage the transition to the railway group’s new owner, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Shareholders of the Italian high-speed railway operator on Wednesday agree to a 1.98 billion euro ($2.43 billion) takeover offer by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and scrapped plans for listing the company on the Milan bourse.

Montezemolo, a former boss of supercar maker Ferrari, is also one of Italo’s founders who created the company in 2006. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)

