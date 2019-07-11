Italy approves decree to define its powers in 5G deals -PM

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - The Italian government has passed a decree spelling out its powers in infrastructure projects that involve the rollout of the country’s 5G telecoms network, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, is under intense scrutiny after the United States told allies not to use its technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has denied this. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)