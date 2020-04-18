A2A's top investors propose ex TIM boss Patuano as new chairman

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - The municipalities of Milan and Brescia, the two top investors in A2A, have indicated the former boss of Telecom Italia (TIM) Marco Patuano as the Italian utility’s new chairman.

The two shareholders, which together hold 50% of A2A’s capital, also nominated Renato Mazzoncini, former head of state railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, for the role of chief executive, the company said in a statement.

The board of A2A comes up for renewal next month.