June 14, 2018 / 6:38 AM / in 2 hours

Italy's Acea chairman should resign - Deputy PM to radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that the chairman of Rome’s utility company, Acea, should resign after being put under investigation and house arrest for corruption.

Acea’s Luca Lanzalone was put under house arrest on Wednesday in an inquiry into the construction of a long-delayed new soccer stadium for AS Roma.

“Luca Lanzalone must resign because it’s absolutely unthinkable that someone under house arrest can remain chairman of Acea,” Di Maio, who is also industry minister, said in an interview with Radio Rtl 102.5 (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer, editing Francesca Landini)

