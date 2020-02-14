Air Italy administrators to consider all options on assets sale

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Air Italy’s administrators will consider all options on disposal of the liquidated airline’s assets and activities, while seeking to protect jobs as much as possible, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Air Italy’s owners Qatar Airways and Alisarda agreed on Tuesday to place the loss-making Italian carrier into liquidation, blaming “persistent and structural market problems”.

Earlier on Friday the carrier’s administrators met its employees, who are based in Milan and Olbia in Sardinia, to explain how the liquidation process will proceed, the company said.