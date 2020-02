ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Air Italy’s investors Alisarda and Qatar Airways said on Tuesday they had agreed to put the struggling Italian carrier into liquidation due to persistent and structural market problems.

The carrier said that flights would continue until Feb. 25 while flights booked for later dates would be reimbursed or re-booked onto other carriers. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)