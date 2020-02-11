UPDATE 1-Air Italy investors put carrier into liquidation

(Adds Qatar statements, details and background)

ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Air Italy’s investors have agreed to place the struggling Italian carrier into liquidation, the airline said on Tuesday, citing “persistent and structural market problems”.

The decision was taken “unanimously”, the carrier said, but in a separate statement Qatar Airways, which holds a 49% stake, said it would have been ready to support the relaunch and growth of the airline.

“Once again, Qatar Airways was ready to play its role in supporting the relaunch and growth of the airline, but this would only have been possible with the commitment of all shareholders,” Qatar said.

Formerly known as Meridiana, Air Italy is the country’s second-largest airline, behind Alitalia. Regional carrier Alisarda, controlled by the Agha Khan, owns the remaining 51%.