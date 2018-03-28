Italian state lender willing to consider Alitalia investment

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP is willing to sit down with a potential buyer of loss-making airline Alitalia to discuss a possible financial partnership, but only within the company’s limits, CDP Chairman Claudio Costamagna said on Wednesday.

Germany’s Lufthansa, British low-cost carrier easyJet and U.S. private equity fund Cerberus are among parties that have expressed interest in Alitalia, which was put under special administration last year after staff rejected a plan to cut jobs and salaries.

Separately, CDP’s CEO Fabio Gallia said the state lender was ready, if necessary, to take a stake in Italian steel plant Ilva, which is the target of a 1.8 billion euro bid by the world’s largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal.