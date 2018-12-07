Italy govt to extend deadline for Alitalia's bridge loan - Di Maio

ROME, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will extend to the end of June the deadline for Alitalia to repay a 900 million euro ($1 billion) bridge loan, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

The current deadline is Dec. 15, but Di Maio said the government would change the date in a decree to be approved on Monday. The loan was given to the airline, which is under special administration and is being run by state commissioners, to keep it afloat until it can restructure and find partners.

The commissioners running Alitalia accepted last month a binding purchase offer for the national carrier by state-controlled rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) IPO-FERRO.MI.

The minister also added that FS would present its strategy for Alitalia by the end of January. ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)