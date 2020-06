ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - A new, state-controlled Alitalia will not be in competition with the low-cost carriers operating in the country, Italy’s transport minister said after meeting with officials of Ryanair, Easyjet and other airlines.

In a statement, minister Paola De Micheli also said that the extension of airline sector’s minimum wage rules to all the carriers operating in the country was not intended against budget airlines. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini)