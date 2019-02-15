Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Italy's govt has not decided amount of Alitalia stake - econ min

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Italian government has not yet decided how much of a stake it will take in the struggling air carrier Alitalia, which is currently under special administration as commissioners seek a buyer, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told union leaders the government could take a more-than 15 percent share, according to union sources.

In a statement, Tria also said that the government is willing to take a stake in Alitalia only if there is a sustainable industrial plan that complies with the European Union rules. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer)

