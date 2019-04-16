Italy hopes for decision on Alitalia by end-April - transport minister

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s government hopes for a decision on struggling flagship carrier Alitalia by the end of the month, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday.

“I hope there will be an important decision by the end of April,” Toninelli told Rai 1 radio.

Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is in talks with Delta Air Lines over the rescue of Alitalia, but it is struggling to find partners ready to inject funds into the airline. The carrier was placed under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Valentina Za)