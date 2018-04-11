Italy says one Alitalia bid shows "concrete steps forward"

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy has received three offers to buy insolvent airline Alitalia, with one of the bids “showing concrete steps forward in terms of routes and personnel,” the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

It did not give any details of the offers or the bidders.

EasyJet said on Tuesday it had submitted a revised expression of interest in Alitalia as part of a consortium, while Lufthansa said it had submitted a document setting out its ideas for a “new” Alitalia.

In a statement, the Industry Ministry said it would push back the deadline for the repayment of a bridge loan given to Alitalia as state commissioners weighed the bids.

The mandate of the three commissioners, which is due to expire at the end of this month, will also be prolonged, the ministry said.

All the political parties would be consulted about the terms of the sale negotiations, the statement said. A national election last month ended in a hung parliament and political forces have yet to find a compromise on forming a government. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)