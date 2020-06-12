Italy to set up vehicle to nationalize Alitalia in the short term - minister

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister said on Friday the government would set up a vehicle to nationalise ailing carrier Alitalia in the short term.

Rome is preparing to retake control of the loss-making airline after 11 years of difficult private management and three failed restructuring attempts.

Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said in a statement that a nationalised Alitalia could take over some assets from Air Italy, another struggling Italian carrier which is seeking expressions of interests for its assets and activities after its owners Qatar Airways and Alisarda in February agreed to place it into liquidation.