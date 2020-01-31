Healthcare
Italy antitrust fines telecom groups over billing practices

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust authority said on Friday it had fined Italy’s top four phone operators a total of 228 million euros ($253 million) for breaching competition rules by collectively agreeing to raise their prices.

The watchdog opened a probe against Telecom Italia , Vodafone, CK Hutchison’s unit Wind Tre and Swisscom’s Fastweb in 2018, claiming the carriers had agreed to raise tariffs after they had been forced to scrap a billing scheme based on 28 days rather than a full month. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by James Mackenzie)

