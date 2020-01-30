EIB official says bank will not trigger crisis over Atlantia debt

ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) will not trigger crisis over Atlantia, currently at loggerheads with the coalition government over its motorway concessions, the bank’s deputy president said on Thursday.

Asked whether the EIB, could request Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) for early loan repayments after its ratings suffered a series of downgrades that took them to junk status, Dario Scannapieco said the EIB was monitoring the situation but would not “create problems”.

The EIB has an exposure of 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion)towards Autostrade, which has a total debt of around 10 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini,)