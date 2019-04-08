Atlantia says deadline to reply to govt over bridge disaster put back to May 3

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government extended a deadline to May 3 for Autostrade per l’Italia to provide more information about its maintenance of a bridge in Genoa that collapsed last August, killing 43 people, its parent company said.

Atlantia gave no reason for the delay. The original deadline was April 19.

After the disaster, the government blamed Autostrade for serious oversights and said it planned to revoke the company’s motorway concession.

Autostrade has denied wrongdoing, saying regular, state-supervised inspections had indicated the ageing bridge was safe.

Autostrade, controlled by the Benetton family through Atlantia, runs nearly 3,000 km (1860 miles) of highways in Italy.