Atlantia motorway unit to spend 40% more in road maintenance under 2023 plan

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Autostrade per l’Italia plans to increase by 40% its spending on road maintenance in the next four years to 2023, the motorway unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said.

Autostrade, which is grappling with the consequences of the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge it operated in 2018, has also earmarked in its business plan to 2023 new investments in the network worth 5.4 billion euros.

The company risks losing its lucrative motorway concession after the bridge disaster in the port city of Genoa, which claimed 43 lives.