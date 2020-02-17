Italy government cold on latest Atlantia concession offer-sources

ROME, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Italian government has yet to respond to an offer by Atlantia to cut its holding in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia below 50% to resolve a dispute over its operating licence and wants the group to go further, two sources said.

With the government threatening to revoke Autostrade’s concession over the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, last week Atlantia wrote offering to cut its 88% stake in the unit below 50%. It has so far received no answer, the sources, who have knowledge of the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Atlantia declined to comment.

The government remains sceptical about Atlantia’s intentions and wants it to agree to tariff cuts and bigger investments, in addition to reducing its stake in Autostrade, a government source said.

On Atlantia’s side, one source said new motorway rules included in a decree last year materially reduce the value of the Autostrade unit as they cut the value of the compensation from the government in case of revocation.

The company wrote to the European Commission last month to complain about the new rules.

Once source said it was considering renewing its request to the European Commission to review the new rule on constitutional ground, once the decree receives parliamentary ratification. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Francesca Landini; Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Bernabei; editing by James Mackenzie)