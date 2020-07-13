Italy PM Conte says latest proposals over Atlantia insufficient - media

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - The latest proposals from infrastructure group Atlantia in its battle with the government over tollway unit Autostrade per l’Italia are insufficient, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was quoted as saying on Monday.

The dailies La Stampa and Il Fatto Quotidiano both carried comments from Conte saying the government was inclined to revoke Autostrade’s operating licence over the 2018 Genoa bridge disaster, with a decision expected in cabinet on Tuesday.

Il Fatto quoted Conte as saying the proposals received on Saturday were “unsatisfactory”, while in La Stampa he was quoted as saying Atlantia’s controlling shareholders, the powerful Benetton family, had not understood that the government would not sacrifice the public interest for their benefit.