MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, has proposed that Goldman Sachs executive Paolo Zannoni become chairman of Italy’s Autogrill, the travel caterer said on Thursday.

Zannoni will replace Gilberto Benetton, a co-founder of the clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton, who passed away on Oct. 22 last year.

The Benettons control the travel caterer indirectly through Edizione. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer)