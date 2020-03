MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy fell 8.8% in February from a year earlier to 162.793 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.

Sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles were down 6.7%, with the group’s market share at 25.4%, according to Reuters calculations based on the transport ministry data. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by James Mackenzie)