MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy rose 2.17% in November from a year earlier, the Italian Transport Ministry said on Monday.

New car registrations rose to 150,587 from 147,386 in Nov. 2018, data from the ministry showed.

Sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles were down 4.32% at 34,154 units with the group’s market share at 22.68%, according to Reuters calculations based on the Transport Ministry data. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)