MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy fell 5.9% in January from a year earlier to 155,528 vehicles, the Italian Transport Ministry said on Monday.

Sales of Fiat Chrysler vehicles rose around 0.2%, with the group’s market share at 25.64%, according to Reuters calculations based on the Transport Ministry data. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by James Mackenzie)