Italy state lender CDP may take over Autostrade - sources

ROME, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may buy a controlling stake in Autostrade per l’Italia in the wake of the collapse last week of a bridge the motorway operator managed, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Some members of the anti-establishment government have suggested that the motorway network should be nationalised following the disaster that killed 43 people.

The possibility of the state taking a controlling stake in Autostrade through CDP “is one of the options being discussed,” a source close to the matter said.

A government source who asked not to be named confirmed the possibility was being considered by the ruling coalition, adding that he personally viewed it as “not a bad idea.”

The government’s spokespeople did not respond to a request for a comment. It was not immediately possible to contact CDP. Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family which ultimately controls Autostrade through Atlantia, had no comment. (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Paola Arosio, editing by Valentina Za)