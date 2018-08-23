Italy's CDP CEO declines comment on idea of buying stake in Autostrade

GENOA, Italy, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) declined a comment on Thursday when asked whether the state lender could take a stake in motorway group Autostrade per l’Italia.

On Tuesday two sources told Reuters the idea of CDP buying into Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia , was being considered by the ruling coalition. But the Italian Treasury, which controls CDP, later said it was not aware of any such plans.

Last week a bridge on the A10 motorway, operated by Autostrade, collapsed, killing 43 people.

The Italian government has blamed Autostrade for serious oversights and launched a formal procedure to revoke the toll road operator’s concessions.

The CEO of state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri , speaking to reporters on Thursday, said his group would be able to rebuild the collapsed bridge but added to date it had not been asked to do so.