ROME, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Italian economy ministry, which owns more than 80 percent of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is not aware of any discussion of CDP buying a stake in motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia, a ministry source said.

Earlier on Tuesday two sources told Reuters the idea of CDP buying into Autostrade was being considered by the ruling coalition. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Valentina Za)