Financials
September 18, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's bad loan manager AMCO looking at other NPL portfolios besides Carige-CEO



MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s AMCO is looking at other bad loan portfolios while it awaits a green light from Carige shareholders to a rescue package that will see the state-owned bad loan manager rid the troubled lender of 3.1 billion euros in bad debts.

AMCO, formerly known as SGA, said on Tuesday it had 20.6 billion euros ($22.8 billion) in assets under management as of June 30, after taking on the soured loans of two regional banks Italy liquidated in 2017.

CEO Marina Natale, a former UniCredit executive, told a conference call she could not give any details about the portfolios being examined. ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

