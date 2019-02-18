UPDATE 1-Italy govt to seek renewal of bank bad loan scheme-govt official

(Adds details, comments from sources)

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will seek to renew a state guarantee scheme designed to help banks shed bad loans which is set to expire on March 6, a senior government official said on Monday.

Rising risk premiums on Italian assets since last year have made the “GACS” scheme more costly, but a renewal remains important for Italian banks which still hold 100 billion euros ($113 billion) in bad debts, a legacy of the financial crisis of 2007-2009 which had a major negative impact on the Italian economy.

Asked on the sidelines of an event in Milan whether GACS would be renewed, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti told reporters: “I think so, what else can we do?”.

The scheme was introduced in 2016 to help banks sell bad loans at a higher price. Lenders were initially slow to embrace the measure, which allows them to buy a guarantee from the state to wrap the least risky tranche in a sale of bad loans repackaged as securities, but it has proved a success.

Italian banks completed 13 GACS-backed deals in 2018, shedding a nominal 44.3 billion euros ($50 billion) in bad debt that way, or 42 percent of total sales, according to bad loan data group Credit Village.

The government said in September it would start talks with European competition authorities to gain approval for a new scheme, possibly widening its scope to include so-called “unlikely-to-pay” (UTP) loans which are not yet in default.

Several sources, however, have told Reuters a widening of the measure to UTP loans is proving too complicated to be pursued.

A government source early this month said talks with the EU had not yet started, but two industry sources have said Italy was expected to be able to negotiate a renewal. ($1 = 0.8845 euros)