Italian banks' corporate loans fall again in April, sovereign holdings rise

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian banks’ lending to firms continued to fall in April, and their domestic government bond portfolio rose, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Corporate loans were down 0.6% on a yearly basis in April, matching the previous month’s revised decrease.

Banks added some 7.5 billion euros in Italian government bonds, increasing their portfolio to 394.74 billion euros ($446.81 billion) in April.

Bad loans before writedowns were up slightly in April at 92.38 billion euros, the data showed. Net of writedowns, bad loans stood at 32.60 billion euros in April from 31.71 billion euros in March. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Writing by Alessi Pé, editing by Valentina Za)