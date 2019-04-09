Italian banks' corporate loans steady in Feb, govt bonds up slightly

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian banks’ lending to firms was largely stable in February while their domestic government bond portfolio increased slightly, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Corporate loans fell 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in February after falling 0.7 percent the previous month.

Banks added some 5 billion euros in Italian government bonds, boosting their portfolio to 387.22 billion euros ($436.3 billion) in February.

Bad loans before writedowns were stable in February at 100.2 billion euros, the data showed. Net of writedowns, bad loans stood at 33.64 billion euros in February from 33.5 billion euros in January. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)