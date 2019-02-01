Italian govt wants to separate commercial lenders from investment banks

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Italian government intends to approve new banking regulations, including a rule similar to the U.S. Glass-Steagall Act that separates commercial banks from investment ones, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

Speaking to the parliament’s lower house Di Maio also said that if the government needs to enter the capital of troubled Banca Carige it would take control of the lender. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)