Italy not looking to extend GACS scheme to unlikely-to-pay loans-govt source

ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury is not planning to seek EU approval to extend a state guarantee scheme Rome devised to help banks offload bad loans in order to include so-called “unlikely-to-pay” (UTP) loans, a government source said.

Italy introduced the ‘GACS’ scheme to ease bad loan sales. Under the measure, which expires in early March after being renewed twice, banks can buy a guarantee from the state to wrap the least risky tranche in a bad loan securitisation sale.

A possible extension of the scheme to UTP loans, which unlike bad loans are not yet in default, had been mooted but the government source ruled it out for the moment. A second source confirmed it was unlikely to be pursued.