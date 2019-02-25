Financials
Italy to seek 'GACS' scheme renewal despite tough relations with Brussels

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italy will seek to renew and improve a state guarantee scheme that has helped banks shed bad loans in recent years despite the government’s difficult relationship with Brussels, a senior cabinet official said on Monday.

“We must not change things from the past that have worked well,” Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said at a banking event at the Italian embassy in London.

“If there are margins at the European level to maintain or improve this measure, we’ll do it. Everybody knows that we have a difficult relationship with the European Union, but if there is room for manoeuvre, we’ll do it,” Giorgetti said. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)

