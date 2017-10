MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Insolvent loans held by Italian banks fell to a three-year low in July, data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Italy said in its monthly report that Italian banks held 173.59 billion euros ($208 billion) in insolvent loans in July, down from 192 billion euros a month earlier. ($1 = 0.8362 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)