Italian banks' bad loans fall to 6-year low

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bad loans on Italian bank balance sheets fell to their lowest level in roughly six years in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

Defaulted loans fell 22.7 percent from a year earlier, having fallen 20.8 percent in August, helped by securitisation deals, the Bank of Italy said in a monthly report.

Bad loans at Italian banks totalled 122.5 billion euros before writedowns in September, the central bank said, down from 126.3 billion in August. They had topped 200 billion euros in early 2017. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Hugh Lawson)