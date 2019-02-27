Italy preparing new decree to help banks shed bad loans – sources

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing a decree to renew and possibly modify a state guarantee scheme designed to help its banks shed a mountain of bad loans, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The scheme, known by the acronym GACS, was introduced in 2016 and is set to expire on March 6.

The government now aims to launch a new programme and is in talks with European authorities, which must approve it.

“The agreement has not yet been reached but we are quite close,” one of the sources said, asking not to be named.

Italian banks sold more than 17 billion euros ($19 billion) of bad loans in December, cutting the pile left on their balance sheets to 100.2 billion euros, the lowest level since July 2011, central bank data showed this month.

They completed 13 GACS-backed deals in 2018, using the scheme to shed some 44 billion euros in bad debt, according to bad loan data group Credit Village.

The lenders were initially slow to embrace the scheme, which allows them to buy a guarantee from the state to wrap the least risky tranche in a sale of bad loans repackaged as securities, but it has since proved a success.

Italy said in September it would start talks with European competition authorities to obtain approval for a new programme, possibly widening its scope to include “unlikely-to-pay” (UTP) loans which are not yet in default.

The government may include the new scheme in a broader decree containing measures to guarantee the smooth functioning of markets in case of a no-deal Brexit, the sources said, adding that this is expected to be approved by cabinet in the next few days. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)