ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The concern raised by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi over the health of Italian banks was “improper”, Alberto Bagnai, a prominent lawmaker of the ruling League party, said on Friday.

Draghi warned on Thursday that a recent sell-off in Italian government bonds was set to dent the capital of Italy’s banks, which own about 375 billion euros ($426.30 billion) worth of that paper. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)