July 12, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Banca Carige's top shareholder to resign from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - The top shareholder of Banca Carige said on Thursday he planned to resign from the lender’s board on Wednesday, though he remained committed to the bank.

Vittorio Malacalza, who owns over 20 percent of the bank, said he would formalise the step and explain his reasons at a later date, adding that the recent resignations of other board members had influenced his decision.

Chairman Giuseppe Tesauro and two other board members resigned in recent weeks due to a row over the running of the Genoa-based bank, which has been dogged by governance issues.

In the statement, Malacalza said that he remained “committed to Banca Carige, fully confident of its potential to consolidate and relaunch thanks to the recent efforts of shareholders.” (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Steve Scherer)

